Eastbound I-70 in East Vail to close for at least 6 hours Tuesday for vehicle recovery

VAIL, Colo. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Vail will close for several hours Tuesday to allow crews to recover a crashed vehicle, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Monday.
The closure will begin at 9 a.m., when traffic volume is typically the lowest, CDOT said. The closure will start at exit 180 in East Vail.
A 90-minute detour will send drivers off I-70 at that exit, and will bring them east on Highway 24 to Leadville, then north on Highway 91 to rejoin with I-70 at Copper Mountain.
The recovery operation will keep the highway closed for a minimum of six hours, CDOT said.
During this time, crews will work to recover a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The driver had been traveling westbound on Jan. 8 around 8 p.m. when they crossed the median and crashed with another commercial motor vehicle, as well as passenger vehicles that were headed eastbound. A diesel tank was leaking fuel after the crash, which required a hazmat cleanup, CDOT said. That prevented crews from recovering the vehicle that evening.
