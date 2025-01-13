Eastbound I-70 in East Vail to close for at least 6 hours Tuesday for vehicle recovery

VAIL, Colo. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Vail will close for several hours Tuesday to allow crews to recover a crashed vehicle, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Monday.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m., when traffic volume is typically the lowest, CDOT said. The closure will start at exit 180 in East Vail.

Colorado Department of Transportation CDOT created this travel alert map to show an eastbound I-70 closure at East Vail (exit 180) on Jan. 14, 2025, at 9 a.m.

A 90-minute detour will send drivers off I-70 at that exit, and will bring them east on Highway 24 to Leadville, then north on Highway 91 to rejoin with I-70 at Copper Mountain.

The recovery operation will keep the highway closed for a minimum of six hours, CDOT said.

During this time, crews will work to recover a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The driver had been traveling westbound on Jan. 8 around 8 p.m. when they crossed the median and crashed with another commercial motor vehicle, as well as passenger vehicles that were headed eastbound. A diesel tank was leaking fuel after the crash, which required a hazmat cleanup, CDOT said. That prevented crews from recovering the vehicle that evening.