Eastbound I-70 from Limon to Kansas state line closed due to adverse weather

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation closed eastbound Interstate 70 Saturday morning from Limon to the Kansas state line due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 3 to 8 inches is forecast for the area. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph are significantly reducing visibility along the corridor.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area.

Earlier this week, both directions of the interstate were closed after a 21-vehicle pileup involving 12 semi-tractor trailers and nine passenger vehicles near Strasburg. The highway reopened Thursday.

There is no estimated time on when eastbound I-70 will reopen. CDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes.