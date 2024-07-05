Eastbound I-70 reopens west of Silver Plume after semi-truck fire

UPDATE: Eastbound Interstate 70 has reopened west of Silver Plume after a semi-truck fire forced a nearly hour-long closure.

SILVER PLUME, Colo. — Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 are closed west of Silver Plume due to a semi-truck fire.

The roadway is closed between Silver Plume and CR 381/ Georgetown, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado State Patrol said the left lane has reopened but it is unclear when the roadway will fully reopen. Semi-trucks should stay on the interstate while passenger vehicles can detour at Bakerville, according to CSP.

The current road conditions for the area can be found through this link.

This is a developing story and will be updated.