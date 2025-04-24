Eastbound I-70 closed near Glenwood Springs after vehicle hauling cattle crashes

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed near Glenwood Springs after a vehicle hauling a trailer of cattle crashed on its side west of the Grand Avenue exit.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked both of the eastbound lanes.
CDOT, the Glenwood Springs Police Department and other first responders are working at the scene as of 10 a.m.
Local traffic is allowed to continue eastbound up to exit 114 for West Glenwood, CDOT said.
CDOT said this will likely be "an extended closure for clean-up operations." A reopening time is not yet available as of publishing time.
CDOT offered two alternate routes:
- Northern route: Take Highway 13 in Rifle north to Craig and then turn east on Highway 40 toward Steamboat Springs. Then take Highway 131 south to get back on I-70 or Highway 40 and continue east.
- Southern route: Travel through Gunnison and then head east toward your destination. As a reminder, Cottonwood Pass on Highway 306 is still closed for the season.
