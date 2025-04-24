Eastbound I-70 closed near Glenwood Springs after vehicle hauling cattle crashes

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed near Glenwood Springs after a vehicle hauling a trailer of cattle crashed on its side west of the Grand Avenue exit.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked both of the eastbound lanes.

CDOT, the Glenwood Springs Police Department and other first responders are working at the scene as of 10 a.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Local traffic is allowed to continue eastbound up to exit 114 for West Glenwood, CDOT said.

CDOT said this will likely be "an extended closure for clean-up operations." A reopening time is not yet available as of publishing time.

CDOT offered two alternate routes:

