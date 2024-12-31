Eastbound I-70 closed near Georgetown after multi-vehicle crash

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Georgetown are closed after multiple drivers crashed on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around milemarker 227, which is just west of Georgetown. Several people were transported to a hospital for their injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. However, all of their injuries are considered "minor," she said.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The roads in the area are dry and clear, so the cause of the crash was not immediately apparent.

It's not yet clear how long I-70 eastbound will remain closed in this area, but the closure runs between exit 203 for East Frisco to exit 228 near Georgetown.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.