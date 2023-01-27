Watch Now
Eastbound I-70 closed in Idaho Springs due to rolled semi-truck

Colorado State Patrol
Posted at 10:40 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 00:40:17-05

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in Idaho Springs due to a rolled semi-truck, Colorado State Patrol announced.

Passenger vehicles can make it through town through exit 240.

Semi-trucks won't fit through exit 240, according to CSP. Commercial vehicle drivers are asked to wait in a chain station.

CSP and the Colorado Department of Transportation are assisting Idaho Springs Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

