Eastbound I-70 closed in Idaho Springs due to rolled semi-truck

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in Idaho Springs due to a rolled semi-truck, Colorado State Patrol announced.

CSP & @ColoradoDOT assisting Idaho Springs PD.

Passenger vehicles can make it through town through exit 240.

Semi-trucks won't fit through exit 240, according to CSP. Commercial vehicle drivers are asked to wait in a chain station.

CSP and the Colorado Department of Transportation are assisting Idaho Springs Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.