Eastbound I-70 closed in Idaho Springs due to rolled semi-truck

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in Idaho Springs due to a rolled semi-truck, Colorado State Patrol announced.
Passenger Vehicles can use exit 240 to make it through town.
Semi's won't fit. CMV Driver's Please Wait In A Chain Station.
CSP & @ColoradoDOT assisting Idaho Springs PD.
