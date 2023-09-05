Eastbound I-70 closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries, CSP says

DENVER – Coloradans coming back to town from the mountains following the Labor Day weekend encountered delays early Monday evening as the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in serious bodily injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) implemented a safety closure between US 6 and Loveland Pass following the crash on the eastbound lanes of I-70.

It’s unclear at this point how many vehicles were involved, but the Colorado State Patrol in Golden said in a tweet Monday that CDOT had indicated there were injuries following the crash.

The crash scene extended down the hill from I-70 where a semi rolled, according to CSP Golden officials.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 4, 6pm