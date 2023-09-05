Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Eastbound I-70 closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries, CSP says

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
labor day 2023 crash on eb i-70.jpg
Posted at 6:31 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 20:53:07-04

DENVER – Coloradans coming back to town from the mountains following the Labor Day weekend encountered delays early Monday evening as the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down at the Eisenhower Tunnel due to a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in serious bodily injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) implemented a safety closure between US 6 and Loveland Pass following the crash on the eastbound lanes of I-70.

It’s unclear at this point how many vehicles were involved, but the Colorado State Patrol in Golden said in a tweet Monday that CDOT had indicated there were injuries following the crash.

The crash scene extended down the hill from I-70 where a semi rolled, according to CSP Golden officials.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 4, 6pm

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive