Eastbound I-70 closed at Peoria Street after a pedestrian is killed in crash

DENVER — A person was hit and killed on Interstate 70 at Peoria Street early Friday.
The collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m. according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.
No other injuries were reported.
All eastbound lanes of the Interstate were closed at Peoria Street and traffic was being diverted off I-70 at the exit.
There was not estimate on how long the Interstate could be closed.
Updates through the morning on Denver7 news.
