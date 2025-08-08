Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Eastbound I-70 closed at Peoria Street after a pedestrian is killed in crash

Crash was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Friday
Pedestrian killed on I-70 at Peoria Street
Colorado Department of Transportation
Pedestrain killed on Interstate 70 at Peoria Street in Denver
Pedestrian killed on I-70 at Peoria Street
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — A person was hit and killed on Interstate 70 at Peoria Street early Friday.

The collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m. according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

No other injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes of the Interstate were closed at Peoria Street and traffic was being diverted off I-70 at the exit.

There was not estimate on how long the Interstate could be closed.

Updates through the morning on Denver7 news.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.