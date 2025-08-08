Eastbound I-70 closed at Peoria Street after a pedestrian is killed in crash

DENVER — A person was hit and killed on Interstate 70 at Peoria Street early Friday.

The collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m. according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

No other injuries were reported.

All eastbound lanes of the Interstate were closed at Peoria Street and traffic was being diverted off I-70 at the exit.

There was not estimate on how long the Interstate could be closed.

