Eastbound C-470 closed at Bowles Avenue for investigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of C-470 are closed at Bowles Avenue for an investigation.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced the closure on social media at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday.
They have asked drivers to avoid the area.
No other details were available as of 7 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Fort Collins, where outdoor spirit meets urban growth: Denver7 | Your Voice
British Girls in Denver offer tips to Broncos fans headed to London game
Thompson School District adds new bond measure to November ballots
Community-backed plan aims to preserve Iris Fields in Boulder
Aurora PD eyeing facial recognition technology to help solve crimes
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.