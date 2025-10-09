Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eastbound C-470 closed at Bowles Avenue for investigation

This is a developing story and will be updated.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of C-470 are closed at Bowles Avenue for an investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced the closure on social media at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound C-470 at Bowles is completely closed

They have asked drivers to avoid the area.

No other details were available as of 7 p.m.

