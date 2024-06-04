Eastbound C-470 closed at Bowles Ave. due to fuel spill, Colorado State Patrol says

DENVER — A fuel spill along the eastbound lanes of C-470 has closed the roadway at Bowles Ave., Colorado State Patrol troopers said Tuesday.

The closure, first reported at around 1:24 pm., happened due to a semi saddle tank that ruptured about an hour earlier.

Troopers, along with a hazmat team and the Colorado Department of Transportation, were on scene “to address the matter,” the CSP said on X, formerly Twitter.

CSP troopers in Golden said it would be until about 3:45 p.m. when a partial reopening of the eastbound lanes would take place, with the full reopening happening by around 5 p.m.

