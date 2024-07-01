'Earth-powered beer': The world's deepest hot spring helps this Colorado brewery brew its beer

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Inside a converted Victorian house on a quaint block of Pagosa Street in the popular ski-and-soak southwestern Colorado town of Pagosa Springs, you’ll find the epitome of resourcefulness.

Riff Raff Brewing Company is harnessing the power of the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring to brew what it calls “earth-powered beer.”

“When we decided to start a brewery in Pagosa Springs, part of what we did was look at the environment, look at the culture, look at the people and the visitors, and we decided that geothermal really was a core part of the identity for Pagosa Springs,” said Jason Cox, the brewery’s owner. “We wanted to embrace that and be an ambassador for it.

Denver7 "The Great Spring" in Pagosa Springs

“And we thought, ‘What better way than melding craft beer and hot water from the earth?’ Earth-powered beer originated from that. And we're really proud to have a system that uses it to its fullest capacity.”

The hot water in what’s known as the “Great Spring” on the south side of the San Juan River opposite Riff Raff provides energy for the entire brewery, including the complex web of pipes used in the brewing process. Riff Raff’s beer – Pagosa’s “other healing waters,” according to Cox – is brewed with fresh water that's heated by the 141-degree waters flowing from across the river.

Denver7 Jason Cox gives a tour of the pipe system underneath Riff Raff Brewing Company

“Hot water is a really good medium for heat exchange,” Cox explained, because it carries four times the heating capacity of air.

With its geothermal brewing process, Riff Raff’s carbon footprint is virtually zero, Cox explained.

And while there’s plenty here for the science buffs, the beer geeks and the environmentalists among us, there’s something special about this spot that keeps locals and tourists coming back.

“Our goal is to create a guest experience that makes it feel like this is your ‘Cheers,’” Cox said, making reference to the iconic TV show set in a Boston bar. “Whether it's your first time or your 100th time, when you come in, we want to know your name.”

Discover Colorado: 'Earth-powered beer' at Pagosa Springs' Riff Raff Brewing Co.

The brewpub also offers a sneaky-good hamburger and a slate of other menu items of what Cox calls “eclectic bar food.”

Riff Raff opened a second location just down the street, Riff Raff on the Rio, aptly named for its position overlooking the San Juan River. The second location gives Riff Raff five times the brewing capacity compared to the original location alone, which it uses to experiment with more seasonal brews and “keep up with demand for [its beer] around Colorado and beyond,” according to the brewery’s website.

"The Great Spring" powers businesses across downtown Pagosa Springs. See how geothermal energy reduces the carbon footprint town-wide, in the video player below: