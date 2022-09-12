Eagle County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly motorcycle crash

GYPSUM, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash, and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is searching for another motorcyclist who was seen at the scene.

The deadly crash was reported at approximately 1:41 p.m. on Sept. 10 on Jules Drive in Gypsum, according to the sheriff’s office. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade and 2009 Yamaha Motorcycle were entangled after a 40-year-old man lost control of the motorcycle while heading southbound towards Cooley Mesa Road, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcycle was laid down and slid in front of the Cadillac, which was headed northbound.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the community’s help to identify an additional motorcyclist who was seen at the scene of the crash. The sheriff’s office did not provide further information on how that person was involved.