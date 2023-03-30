Eagle County man considered a missing person after fire destroys home

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The search for a resident in the remains of a house fire in Eagle County came up empty and the man is now considered a missing person.

Michael Kevin Leese lived at the cabin, which was along Frying Pan Road. It was destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Leese was last seen on Saturday — the day before the fire.

Once fire investigators were able to extinguish the flames, they attempted to find Leese with a cadaver dog, but did not locate him.

This is now a missing persons case, the sheriff's office said. There is no evidence of foul play.

The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the immense destruction.

Leese has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 970-328-8530. To remain anonymous, contact Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com.