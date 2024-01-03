E-bike fire damages Fort Collins home

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An e-bike charging inside a garage at a Fort Collins home Monday night caught fire, causing minor damage to the home. No injuries were reported.

Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to the home in the 200 block of Tralee Court around 8:41 p.m.

A resident of the home told firefighters that he heard a popping noise coming from the garage where his dirt bike was charging.

He told them he cracked the door to the garage to find flames up to the ceiling and all occupants immediately evacuated.

The fire was extinguished pretty quickly but crews remained on scene to check for fire extension into the garage and home and to monitor for reigniting of the lithium-ion battery.