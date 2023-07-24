Watch Now
Durango police seeking driver accused of hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene

Durango Police Department medina alert
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 12:46:50-04

DURANGO, Colo. — Durango police are seeking a driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a motorcyclist and fleeing from the scene.

The Durango Police Department began investigating the hit-and-run crash, which happened along the 300 block of E. 8th Avenue in Durango on Sunday.

At the time, a woman was driving a gray 2020 Ford F-150 with four doors and Arizona license plate XFA-9BM on E. 8th Avenue. She had a male passenger in the car. She is accused of striking a motorcyclist, police said. She then left the scene.

The motorcyclist had serious injuries.

The below photograph shows the suspect vehicle.

Durango Police Department medina alert

A Medina Alert has been issued for the vehicle, which may have front end damage and missing front license plate bracket, police said.

Anybody who sees this vehicle or knows the suspect driver is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-764-7504.

