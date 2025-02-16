Driver who got out of car on the shoulder of Highway 36 dies after 2 cars hit him

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was struck by two cars after he got out of his vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 36 in Adams County on Sunday morning.

Around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) troopers responded to a crash on eastbound Highway 36 at southbound Interstate 25.

At the scene, troopers determined that the driver of a 2022 Toyota Corolla had pulled onto the right shoulder of the highway and got out of his car.

He was hit by another driver, who then also hit the Corolla.

The Corolla driver was then hit by a second driver, CSP said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

The drivers of both cars that struck the man stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of 10 a.m., the middle lanes and shoulder of eastbound Highway 36 at southbound I-25 remain closed. It's not yet clear when it will reopen.