Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver under investigation for DUI after crash in northeast Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Sirens
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 12:19:17-04

DENVER — A passenger was seriously injured and a driver is under investigation for driving under the influence after a single-car crash in northeast Denver early Monday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted that its officers were investigating a vehicle crash near E. 56th Avenue and Worchester Street, south of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

Police said one man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 5, 8am

During the subsequent investigation, police determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

The driver is being held for investigation of vehicular assault and DUI, police said.

No other details were available as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive