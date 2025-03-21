Driver struck CSP patrol car on shoulder of C-470, sending trooper to hospital with minor injuries

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A stretch of eastbound C-470 closed on Friday morning after a driver hit a Colorado State Patrol trooper's patrol car, which was parked on the shoulder.
The trooper was inside the car and was brought to a hospital with minor injuries, CSP said.
The driver accused of crashing into the back of the patrol car was not injured.
C-470 was closed between Erickson Boulevard and University Boulevard for the investigation.
CSP is reminding all drivers to slow down or move over if they see an emergency vehicle on the shoulder of the road.
No other details were immediately available.
Denver7 is working to learn more. This story will be updated.
