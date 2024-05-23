Driver seriously injured in head-on crash in construction zone on I-25 near Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A driver was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after they were involved in a head-on crash in a construction zone on Interstate 25.

The crash happened around 1:46 p.m. Wednesday on I-25 near milepost 279 north of Fort Collins. Due to the construction, both northbound and southbound traffic are sharing the northbound lanes.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a car that was traveling southbound lost control for unknown reasons and traveled off the right side of the road into the center median. CSP said the vehicle then re-entered the northbound lanes and collided with the side of a northbound semi-truck. The vehicle spun into a second northbound semi-truck that was following the first.

The driver of the passenger vehicle — a 65-year-old woman — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, according to CSP. The drivers of the semi-trucks were not injured.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash, according to CSP. Investigators are considering "unrelated medical events" as a possible cause, the agency said.

Last year, there were 16 roadway deaths in Colorado construction zones — a 60% increase compared to 2022. CSP said while medically induced crashes are difficult to avoid, distracted driving, impaired driving and careless driving are unacceptable in construction zones.