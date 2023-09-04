Driver seriously injured in crash on northbound I-25 at Colorado Boulevard exit

DENVER — A driver was seriously injured in a crash at the Colorado Boulevard exit of northbound Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 12:39 p.m. that its officers responded to the scene. Jay Casillas, technician with DPD, said he believed the driver was ejected. The person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, he said.

Colorado Department of Transportation

DPD said drivers should expect delays in the area during the subsequent investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

