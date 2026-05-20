Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal

Actions

Driver seriously injured after SUV crashes into Platte River in Denver

car in platte2.png
Denver7
car in platte2.png
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash into the Platte River that seriously injured the driver.

The crash occurred Tuesday night in the area of S. Platte River Drive and W. Evans Avenue.

CAR INTO PLATTE.png

The driver of the SUV was removed from the vehicle with assistance from the Denver Fire Department.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not say what caused the crash or how the SUV ended up in the water.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.