Driver seriously injured after SUV crashes into Platte River in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a single-vehicle crash into the Platte River that seriously injured the driver.

The crash occurred Tuesday night in the area of S. Platte River Drive and W. Evans Avenue.

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The driver of the SUV was removed from the vehicle with assistance from the Denver Fire Department.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not say what caused the crash or how the SUV ended up in the water.