Driver rushed to hospital after collision with semi-truck on I-76 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was rushed to the hospital after a collision with a semi-truck on Interstate 76 in Adams County Tuesday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the 26-year-old driver is from Brighton and sustained injuries that are "serious at a minimum."

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Two lanes on eastbound I-76 are closed between 96th Avenue and E-470. The interstate is also closed at US 85, and traffic is being detoured.

#I76 eastbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 11 - 96th Avenue and E-470. I-76 closed at US-85, traffic being detoured onto US-85. https://t.co/tZ5NcMv4DW — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 21, 2022

