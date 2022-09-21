Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver rushed to hospital after collision with semi-truck on I-76 in Adams County

A driver was rushed to the hospital after a collision with a semi-truck on Interstate 76 in Adams County Tuesday evening.
Driver rushed to hospital after collision with semi-truck on I-76
Driver rushed to hospital after collision with semi-truck on I-76
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 00:37:52-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was rushed to the hospital after a collision with a semi-truck on Interstate 76 in Adams County Tuesday evening.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the 26-year-old driver is from Brighton and sustained injuries that are "serious at a minimum."

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Two lanes on eastbound I-76 are closed between 96th Avenue and E-470. The interstate is also closed at US 85, and traffic is being detoured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for in-depth, good news in your inbox each morning from Denver7