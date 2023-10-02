Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Larimer County that left two people dead Sunday afternoon.
The crash involved an Audi SUV and a BMW and occurred around 1 p.m. on U.S. 287, according to CSP.
Troopers said the 84-year-old female driver of the Audi and her 89-year-old passenger were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 21-year-old male driver of the BMW sustained serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s not known at this time if speed or drugs/alcohol were contributing factors.
