Driver on I-225 in Aurora shot, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting on Interstate 225 Saturday morning.

Police said a man was shot and wounded on the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Alameda exit around 8 a.m.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

The suspects were driving a black Kia sedan and wearing ski masks, according to police.

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

Officers are currently reviewing surveillance footage but are asking anyone who might have seen this or has information about this shooting, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.