Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after fiery crash into Centennial parking garage

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
centennial crash.png
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 16:33:36-04

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A driver was killed and the passenger hospitalized after a fiery crash into a parking garage in Centennial Sunday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on E. Dry Creek Road between S. Yosemite Street and S. Alton Way, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a parking garage behind the Arrow Electronics building.

After the crash, the vehicle burst into flames, the sheriff’s office said. The passenger was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, but the driver did not make it.

An investigation into what caused the incident is ongoing. It’s unclear if the parking structure was significantly damaged.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

The Denver Nuggets are World Champions!