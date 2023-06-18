Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after fiery crash into Centennial parking garage

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A driver was killed and the passenger hospitalized after a fiery crash into a parking garage in Centennial Sunday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on E. Dry Creek Road between S. Yosemite Street and S. Alton Way, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office tweeted that the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a parking garage behind the Arrow Electronics building.

After the crash, the vehicle burst into flames, the sheriff’s office said. The passenger was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, but the driver did not make it.

An investigation into what caused the incident is ongoing. It’s unclear if the parking structure was significantly damaged.