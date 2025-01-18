Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in the northern part of the city Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before noon on Huron Street near the W. 122nd Avenue intersection, police said in a news release.

Police said a man driving a northbound vehicle on Huron Street was killed after he crossed over into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and collided with a southbound car.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police believe alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once family notifications are complete.