Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in southeast Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on the southeast side of the city Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near E. Yale Avenue and S. Monaco Street Parkway.

The fatal victim was driving one of the vehicles. They were declared dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

