Driver killed in single-vehicle crash into South Platte River in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 22-year-old Denver man died Sunday evening after his Honda CR-V rolled into the South Platte River in Adams County, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. 58th Avenue and York Street near Commerce City.

Troopers said the SUV first crossed into the oncoming lanes. It then struck a wooden guardrail, went airborne off an embankment, and landed upside down in the South Platte River.

The driver was pulled from the SUV and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was the only person in the vehicle.

It’s not clear how the man died. His identity and the official cause and manner of his death will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 303-239-4501 and reference case VC260014.