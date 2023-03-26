Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in crash involving semi on I-225 in Aurora

aurora police generic.png
KMGH
aurora police generic.png
Posted at 9:46 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 11:46:14-04

AURORA, Colo. — A driver of a Lexus was killed in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night.

It happened on the southbound lanes near the East Mississippi exit around 10:50 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the 58-year-old man driving the Lexus sedan was speeding and attempted to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder when he lost control, veered onto a grass embankment and then back onto the roadway, where the sedan became wedged under the trailer of the semi.

The driver of the Lexus sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is being withheld at this time. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Southbound I-225 was closed for more than six hours for the investigation. It reopened around 5 a.m. Sunday.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here