Driver killed in crash involving semi on I-225 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A driver of a Lexus was killed in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night.

It happened on the southbound lanes near the East Mississippi exit around 10:50 p.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the 58-year-old man driving the Lexus sedan was speeding and attempted to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder when he lost control, veered onto a grass embankment and then back onto the roadway, where the sedan became wedged under the trailer of the semi.

The driver of the Lexus sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is being withheld at this time. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Southbound I-225 was closed for more than six hours for the investigation. It reopened around 5 a.m. Sunday.