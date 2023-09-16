Driver killed, 2 seriously injured in Commerce City crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 2 and E. 72 Avenue, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The female driver of one of the vehicles did not survive. Her two passengers — an adult male and a child — were seriously injured, the department said.

Police said a teenage driver traveling at a high rate of speed struck the victims’ vehicle. The teen was also injured.

The name of the fatal victim has not been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.