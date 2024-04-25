Driver involved in head-on crash rescued after they ran into Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A driver involved in a head-on crash Wednesday evening was rescued after they ran into the Cherry Creek Reservoir, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

The crash happened on Dam Road in Cherry Creek State Park.

SMFR @CSP_News and @ArapahoeSO are working a head-on traffic accident on the Dam Road. Driver of one of the vehicles ran from the scene into the water and has since been rescued with minor injuries. The Dam Road is temporarily closed while accident is being investigated by… pic.twitter.com/oDG9sd2NIL — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 25, 2024

SMFR said the driver of one of the vehicles ran away from the crash and into the water. They were rescued and suffered minor injuries, according to the department. It is unclear if the other driver was injured.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. Dam Road was closed as investigators processed the scene.