Driver involved in head-on crash rescued after they ran into Cherry Creek Reservoir

Posted at 12:44 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 02:44:18-04

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A driver involved in a head-on crash Wednesday evening was rescued after they ran into the Cherry Creek Reservoir, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

The crash happened on Dam Road in Cherry Creek State Park.

SMFR said the driver of one of the vehicles ran away from the crash and into the water. They were rescued and suffered minor injuries, according to the department. It is unclear if the other driver was injured.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. Dam Road was closed as investigators processed the scene.

