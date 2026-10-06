Driver injured following six-vehicle crash on I-25 in Fort Collins, CSP says

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was injured Tuesday morning following a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Fort Collins, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado State Patrol.

A preliminary investigation revealed that southbound traffic was slowing down on southbound I-25 when the driver of a Toyota Tundra swerved to avoid a rear-end collision and entered the express lane. That driver then collided with a Rivian R1T truck, causing the Rivian to spin out after impact and strike a Toyota 4Runner, a Nissan Rogue, a Chevrolet Colorado, and a Toyota Land Cruiser, according to a news release.

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The driver of the Nissan Rogue was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries, a CSP spokesperson said. The CSP is leading the investigation, and the cause remains undetermined.

Southbound I-25 was closed north E. Harmony Road while investigators combed the scene. The roadway reopened at approximately 9 a.m. The roadway was closed for approximately over an hour.