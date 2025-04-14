Driver injured after car crashes into Centennial office building

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The driver of a Volvo station wagon was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle into an office building in Centennial Monday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

It happened around 11 a.m. at an office complex at 6432 S. Quebec Street.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded and safely evacuated all building occupants, according to a SMFR tweet.

SMFR said 14 offices are inside Building #7 at Greenwood Executive Park, where the incident occurred.

Firefighters said the crash caused structural damage to the building, which is being shored up by a technical rescue team.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.