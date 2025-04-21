Driver in stolen Kia opened fire on other driver in fit of road rage near Berthoud, CSP says

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is searching for a driver in a stolen Kia who they say opened fire on another driver in a fit of road rage overnight near Berthoud.

On Monday just before 1:15 a.m., troopers with Colorado State Patrol responded to a road rage incident reported on northbound Interstate 25 near the exit for Berthoud.

Based on the initial reports, troopers believe the driver of a maroon Kia Sorento with a Colorado temporary tag 7282363 was headed northbound on I-25 and straddling the center line of both lanes. A driver in a Subaru Legacy approached from behind, honked, and the Sorenta driver moved into the left lane, allowing the Subaru driver to pass in the right.

The Sorento driver then started to closely follow the Subaru driver, CSP said. At one point, that driver slowed down and pointed a laser at the Subaru driver, who left the highway at exit 250 for Berthoud. The Sorenta driver also took the exit, and then opened fire multiple times at the Subaru, CSP said.

One round went through the Subaru's back window and hit the driver's seat. That driver was not injured. The driver of the Sorento fled from the scene.

CSP is now searching for the suspect driver, and they have determined the Sorento was stolen out of Denver.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anybody who sees or recognizes the maroon Kia Sorenta is asked to call 911 or CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501.