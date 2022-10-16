Watch Now
Driver in custody following foot chase with police in US 6 westbound closure

Posted at 10:39 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16

A crash which closed US 6 westbound between CO 93 and CO 119 ended with police taking a driver into custody, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, there were reports of a driver stopping other vehicles in traffic and striking another vehicle while attempting to back up, the CSP told Denver7.

Police chased the suspect driver and took that person into custody, said the CSP.

There were no other details available and a large police presence remains in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.

