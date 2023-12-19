Driver doing donuts in Colorado Springs arrested after allegedly injuring 5 when car tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five juveniles were crushed after a driver doing donuts tipped the car over in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs shopping center on Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Around 10:15 p.m., officers with the CSPD responded to a strip mall at the corner of S. Circle Drive and Monterey Road. Once they arrived, they found five juveniles with life-threatening injuries. They were all rushed to the hospital.

The driver was identified as Marisol Wentling. She was not seriously injured in the crash. Police arrested her on a charge of reckless driving. She also faces at least one charge of vehicular assault, CSPD said.

Based on the subsequent investigation, police said they believe a group of people met at the shopping center to do donuts in the parking lot. Five people got into Wentling's car, which had the windows open, and sat on top of the door panels.

As Wentling circled the lot, she lost control of the car and it tipped over, crushing the five people who were sitting in the windows, CSPD said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two of the injured people had been released from the hospital. Three were still considered in critical condition, but stable, police said.

This incident remains under investigation. Anybody with information is asked to contact the CSPD at 719-444-7000. To make an anonymous tip, submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.