Driver dies after box truck rolls on I‑76 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 76 on Wednesday that left a 24-year-old man dead.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. near E. Bromley Lane and involved a box truck, according to police.

Brighton police said officers arrived to find the truck on its side, blocking both lanes.

The unbelted driver, who police said was ejected during the crash, was located and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His identity has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brighton police at 303‑655‑8740.