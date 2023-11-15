Driver claims to have explosives in vehicle after crashing into Pueblo Mall, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — A driver claimed to have explosives in his vehicle after crashing into the Pueblo Mall Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the mall, located in the 3400 block of Dillon Drive, around 2:07 p.m. for reports of an active shooter.

Authorities arrived in three minutes and spotted the suspect in a vehicle. Officers attempted to stop him, but the suspect drove off through a parking lot, according to Pueblo police.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove through the entrance doors on the west side of the mall. Officers pulled the man out of the vehicle and took him into custody after a struggle, police said.

Pueblo PD said the suspect told officers there were explosives in the vehicle. Pueblo Metro Bomb Unit responded to the mall, and cleared the area around 8 p.m. It is unclear if explosives were found in the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

In a statement, Pueblo Mall General Manager Leah Valentino thanked the "quick action" taken by Pueblo police.

"The Pueblo Mall security team followed protocol and we are grateful for the quick action taken by the Pueblo Police Department. Our shopping center has a long history in the community, and we take the safety and security of our shoppers, retailers, and employees seriously. We have a well-trained security staff that works closely with our local police department, and the shopping center has many security measures in place that are designed to enhance the safety of all our guests. Pueblo Mall is working in full cooperation with the authorities as they conduct their investigation, and we ask that you please direct any further questions to Sergeant Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pueblo PD. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or submitting an online report.