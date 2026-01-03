Driver captures on video terrifying rockslide that closed EB I-70 in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — It was a terrifying moment for drivers on eastbound Interstate 70 in Mesa County Saturday morning after large boulders slammed down onto the road surface, forcing the closure of the eastbound lanes through De Beque Canyon.

Passenger Yudic Cibrian Leon captured video of the impact, later posted to Facebook, showing a burst of dust erupting across the highway and briefly wiping out visibility.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed eastbound I-70 between Exit 47 and Exit 49.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 65.

Officials did not state how long the closure is expected to last.

