Driver arrested on reckless driving, DUI charges after fatal crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A passenger died on Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in central Aurora, and a driver is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a crash at E. Alameda Avenue and S. Potomac Street.

Based on officers' investigation, police said they believe the driver of an Infiniti sedan was traveling eastbound on E. Alameda Avenue, ran a red light and hit a Ford Focus. The driver of the Ford was turning left to head south on S. Potomac Street and had a green arrow, police said.

The man driving the Ford was not injured.

The driver of the Infiniti lost control and crashed off the right side of the road. He hit a signal pole on the southeast corner of the intersection and a passenger was ejected.

The passenger died at the scene, police said, and she has not been identified.

The driver of the Infiniti was identified as Damien Sanchez-Balderas, 31, of Denver. He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. After he was cleared, he was transported to the Aurora Jail and arrested.

He faces charges of:



Vehicular homicide

Reckless driving

Driving under the influence

Driving a vehicle when license is revoked as a habitual traffic offender

This investigation is ongoing and no other details were available. Anybody with information on this crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913- 7867.

Aurora police said this is the fifth trafic-related fatality in Aurora in 2024.