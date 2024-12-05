Driver arrested for allegedly shooting at car on I-25 in Lone Tree amid suspected road rage incident

DENVER — A driver was arrested for allegedly shooting at another driver on Interstate 25 in Lone Tree amid a suspected road rage incident Tuesday morning, according to the Lone Tree Police Department.

Denver resident Oscar Lozoya-Borrego, 27, was booked into the Douglas County Justice Center on several charges, including five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Lozoya-Borrego was driving aggressively at 80 mph southbound on I-25 when he pulled up next to the victim’s car and allegedly shot one round into the front passenger side bumper. No one was injured.

Police used area cameras to locate the suspect, who was arrested in the area of Main Street and S. Chambers Road in Parker.

The suspect is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.