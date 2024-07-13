Watch Now
Driver arrested after they allegedly struck, killed motorcyclist in Buena Vista

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 12, 2024

BERTHOUD, Colo. — A driver was arrested after they allegedly struck and killed a motorcyclist in Buena Vista Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 24 and Mill Street.

According to the Buena Vista Police Department, the motorcyclist — only identified as an adult male — was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Chaffee County Coroner's Office will notify the man's next-of-kin.

The driver was arrested, though Buena Vista police did not share the charge. BVPD said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 719-395-8654.

