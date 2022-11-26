Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Aurora crash

DENVER — A suspected drunk driver was arrested following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning in Aurora.

Pierce Fair, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Montana Place.

According to police, Fair was driving a Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Peoria Street when he allegedly struck a man who was crossing the road outside the crosswalk near Montana Place.

Aurora police and medical personnel responded to the scene and found the victim lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after next of kin has been notified.

If you witnessed the crash, have dash camera video, or have any additional information, and you have not already spoken to investigators, you are being asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.