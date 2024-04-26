Driver accused of intentionally hitting pedestrian in downtown Denver

DENVER — A driver was arrested on charges of assault after he intentionally hit a pedestrian in Denver on Thursday evening, police said.
The Denver Police Department said its officers were investigating the crash on Thursday around 8 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Larimer Street. One person was transported to the hospital and the driver stayed at the scene.
On Friday morning, the department announced that a 55-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with this crash. He faces a charge of second-degree assault. Police said their investigation "revealed the suspect intentionally struck the pedestrian."
The suspect's name has not been released. No other information is available as of Friday at noon.
