18-year-old who ran red light crashed into another driver, killing him, Thornton police say

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are investigating a fatal crash where an 18-year-old allegedly ran a red light and crashed into another car late Thursday evening.

The Thornton Police Department said the crash happened around 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of E. 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Based on the department's initial investigation, officers believe that an 18-year-old male in a Toyota Corolla was headed eastbound on 120th Avenue, ran a red light and crashed into the passenger side of an Acura TL.

A 35-year-old man was driving the Acura. He died at the scene.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 21, 11am

The 18-year-old suspect driver was brought to a hospital.

Investigators "believe speed and impairment were contributing factors," the police department said. The suspect was not named.

Anybody who saw the crash or has information about this incident is asked to call the Thornton Police Department’s tip line at 720-977-5069.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were available as of publishing time.