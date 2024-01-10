Watch Now
Driver, 13 passengers escape after Steamboat Springs regional coach catches fire on highway

Posted at 9:24 PM, Jan 09, 2024
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver and 13 passengers were able to escape after a Steamboat Springs Transit (SST) regional coach caught fire on the highway Tuesday afternoon.

The bus left Steamboat Springs around 2:30 p.m. en route to Craig. Around 4 p.m., the vehicle caught fire on westbound US Highway 40 roughly one mile east of the Town of Hayden, according to the City of Steamboat Springs.

City officials said the fire started in the rear wheel area of the coach. The driver pulled over to the side of the road, and everyone exited safely.

A second SST arrived at the scene to provide shelter for the passengers and everyone found alternative rides to their destinations, according to the city.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident. The city said it is working to keep the regional service on its regular schedule despite being down one coach.

