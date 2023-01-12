Driver, 13, injured after crashing into backyard in Aurora; had 4 young passengers in the car

AURORA, Colo. — A 13-year-old driver — who had four passengers younger than 15 — was injured after crashing into a backyard in Aurora on Thursday morning.

Agent Matthew Longshore with the Aurora Police Department said the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of S. Elkhart Way and E. Mississippi Avenue.



The driver's injuries were minor, Longshore said.

The vehicle belonged to the family of one of the juveniles.

Three girls and one boy were riding as passengers in the car, Longshore said.

No other details were immediately available.

In Colorado, teens can apply for a learner's permit when they turn 15 years old. With a permit, teens must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 years old or older in the front seat. Teens with a license cannot have passengers under 21 in the car for the first six months unless there is a licensed person of that age in the car.