DPD investigating crash involving bicyclist along W. Colfax Avenue

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has started an investigation after a bicyclist was struck by a driver along W. Colfax Avenue on Thursday.

The crash happened along the 3400 block of W. Colfax Avenue and the bicyclist was transported to a hospital.

DPD did not provide an age for the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was traveling southbound on the west crosswalk of the intersection, DPD said. They said the person did not obey the pedestrian crosswalk sign and that the driver had a green light and the right of way, the department said.

The exact details of this crash remain under investigation.

On its website, Bicycle Colorado has shared state laws for bicyclists. Click here to review them.

This story will be updated once Denver7 learns more.