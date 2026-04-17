DPD: Changing district boundaries increases police downtown, reduces response time in affected areas

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) will change two of their district boundaries on Monday, a modification the department said will reduce response time in the impacted neighborhoods while increasing the density of downtown policing.

District 2 and 6 are the two areas involved in this change. In the map below, District 2 is highlighted in pink and District 6 is blue. District 6 previously served segment 214, which encompasses Cheesman Park and City Park West.

Denver Police Department Denver Police are modifying two of their Districts.

DPD Commander Jacob Herrera told Denver7 that the overall change was made as part of the broader plan to improve the safety of downtown Denver.

"We were fortunate during this process to be able to have three full academy classes. So, what we did is we didn't reduce the amount of officers in District 6. We just gave them a smaller geographic footprint," Herrera said. "We have the same amount of officers, about 190, for District 6 now — with less geography to cover. So the officers will be able to do more foot patrols, more high-visibility visits with businesses, and to spend more time in the distinctive, touristy parts of downtown.”

According to DPD, the District 2 team met with businesses and neighborhood groups ahead of these changes.

DPD used data from the 2020-2024 census to determine that roughly 14,700 residents will be served in District 2.

The last time district boundaries were changed in Denver was in 2015.