Dozens of United Airlines employees at DIA reported becoming sick after eating holiday meal

DENVER — United Airlines said it is "monitoring reports" after dozens of employees at Denver International Airport reportedly fell ill after eating a company-provided meal on Christmas Day.

According to a letter from the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), Council 9, which represents Denver and Phoenix, received "numerous reports from members who may have become ill" after eating that holiday meal in Denver on Wednesday.

According to AFA, there were 492 holiday meals provided to flight attendants, and 24 people reported symptoms "consistent with that of food poisoning."

Association of Flight Attendants

Previously, the AFA believed around "200 employees" had been impacted. However, in its update, the AFA adjusted that number to 24, "far fewer than our original estimate of those affected and which we reported in last night's newsletter."

Denver7 spoke with a flight attendant who did not want to share his identity due to fear of retaliation. The employee said he felt sick and started suffering from nausea and diarrhea shortly after eating the plate of food.

Courtesy

He said employees were required to scan their badge in order to grab a meal. The flight attendant told Denver7 that many of his colleagues who ate the meal also felt sick afterward.

According to the employee, United Airlines has a strict policy when it comes to calling out sick during the holidays.

The company reportedly requires employees to provide a specific doctor's note (Holiday Absence Certificate), which must be filled out within 48 hours. The employee said those who do not provide it could face repercussions like "performance warnings."

The employee said because of this, several flight attendants he knew went to work despite feeling sick.

Courtesy

In its update, the AFA said any employee who may have been impacted would not be required to provide the Holiday Absence Certificate given these circumstances.

A spokesperson for United Airlines issued the following statement, "United is monitoring reports from some employees about gastrointestinal symptoms following holiday meals served to Denver employees on Wednesday, and we are in contact with health authorities. There has been no impact on our operation."